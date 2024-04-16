Grapevine: Meesho may upsize funding round; Dorf Ketal plans IPO

Premium Sanjeev Barnwal (L) and Vidit Aatrey, founders, Meesho

Several VC firms are showing interest in Meesho's latest funding round, which is now expected to raise $500-$650 million (Rs 4,175-5,428 crore), a media report said. Initially targeted at $300 million with investments from Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, and SoftBank, the round's size is likely to expand, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Approximately ......