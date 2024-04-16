facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Meesho may upsize funding round; Dorf Ketal plans IPO

Grapevine: Meesho may upsize funding round; Dorf Ketal plans IPO

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 16 Apr 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Meesho may upsize funding round; Dorf Ketal plans IPO
Sanjeev Barnwal (L) and Vidit Aatrey, founders, Meesho

Several VC firms are showing interest in Meesho&#39;s latest funding round, which is now expected to raise $500-$650 million (Rs 4,175-5,428 crore), a media report said.     Initially targeted at $300 million with investments from Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, and SoftBank, the round&#39;s size is likely to expand, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the matter.   Approximately ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Meesho may upsize funding round; Dorf Ketal plans IPO

General

Grapevine: Meesho may upsize funding round; Dorf Ketal plans IPO

Premium
Grapevine: ChrysCapital mulls GeBBS Healthcare sale; Carlyle taps 2 banks for Hexaware IPO

General

Grapevine: ChrysCapital mulls GeBBS Healthcare sale; Carlyle taps 2 banks for Hexaware IPO

Premium
Grapevine: TPG eyes stake in VLCC; NTPC Green taps four bankers for IPO

General

Grapevine: TPG eyes stake in VLCC; NTPC Green taps four bankers for IPO

Premium
Grapevine: Tesla, RIL in talks for EV plant; PremjiInvest may bet on Canva

General

Grapevine: Tesla, RIL in talks for EV plant; PremjiInvest may bet on Canva

Premium
Grapevine: Avendus raising new PE fund; Veritas picks bankers for IPO

General

Grapevine: Avendus raising new PE fund; Veritas picks bankers for IPO

Premium
Grapevine: Livspace plans down round; Bajaj unit, Vishal Mega Mart pick bankers for IPOs

General

Grapevine: Livspace plans down round; Bajaj unit, Vishal Mega Mart pick bankers for IPOs

Advertisement