Grapevine: Mankind Pharma joins race for Healthium; HUL in talks to divest Pureit

Premium
Mankind Pharma is weighing a bid for Healthium Medtech, in partnership with with ChrysCapital, a media report said. The Delhi-based pharmaceutical company and ChrysCapital are forming a consortium to assess the potential acquisition. The move follows ChrysCapital's recent divestment of its Mankind Pharma stake, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.