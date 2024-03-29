facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Mankind Pharma joins race for Healthium; HUL in talks to divest Pureit

Grapevine: Mankind Pharma joins race for Healthium; HUL in talks to divest Pureit

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 29 Mar 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Mankind Pharma joins race for Healthium; HUL in talks to divest Pureit
Credit: Pexels

Mankind Pharma is weighing a bid for Healthium Medtech, in partnership with with ChrysCapital, a media report said.  The Delhi-based pharmaceutical company and ChrysCapital are forming a consortium to assess the potential acquisition. The move follows ChrysCapital&#39;s recent divestment of its Mankind Pharma stake, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Mankind Pharma joins race for Healthium; HUL in talks to divest Pureit

General

Grapevine: Mankind Pharma joins race for Healthium; HUL in talks to divest Pureit

Premium
Grapevine: Aakash founder unlikely to return as CEO; Bajaj Housing Finance, Lava mull IPOs

General

Grapevine: Aakash founder unlikely to return as CEO; Bajaj Housing Finance, Lava mull IPOs

Premium
Grapevine: Actis, Sembcorp eye Brookfield assets; GIC, Blackstone property deal falls

General

Grapevine: Actis, Sembcorp eye Brookfield assets; GIC, Blackstone property deal falls

Premium
Grapevine: Meesho set to snap up $300 mn; Carlyle weighs options for Hexaware

General

Grapevine: Meesho set to snap up $300 mn; Carlyle weighs options for Hexaware

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum declines on a high base due to ITC deal last week

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum declines on a high base due to ITC deal last week

Premium
Grapevine: Samara in talks to buy Bharti's Del Monte stake; Healthium gets another suitor

General

Grapevine: Samara in talks to buy Bharti's Del Monte stake; Healthium gets another suitor

Advertisement