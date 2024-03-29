Grapevine: Mankind Pharma joins race for Healthium; HUL in talks to divest Pureit

Premium Credit: Pexels

Mankind Pharma is weighing a bid for Healthium Medtech, in partnership with with ChrysCapital, a media report said. The Delhi-based pharmaceutical company and ChrysCapital are forming a consortium to assess the potential acquisition. The move follows ChrysCapital's recent divestment of its Mankind Pharma stake, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the ......