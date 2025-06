Grapevine: Manipal Health, Fortis, Manjushree Technopack, General Catalyst in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Manipal Health Enterprises and Fortis Healthcare are seeking up to Rs 5,000 crore to fund their bids for Sahyadri Hospitals while PAG-backed Manjushree Technopack is in talks to acquire four to five assets and venture capital firm General Catalyst is set to invest in OTT platform Chai Shots, according to ......