Grapevine: Macquarie, Vertis Infra, ASG Eye Hospitals, others in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Macquarie, Vertis Infra, ASG Eye Hospitals, others in news

Grapevine: Macquarie, Vertis Infra, ASG Eye Hospitals, others in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 08 Oct 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Macquarie, Vertis Infra, ASG Eye Hospitals, others in news
Credit: VCCircle

Macquarie is looking to sell its nine toll roads for Rs 10,000-12,000 crore (around $1 billion to $1.3 billion), drawing interest from KKR-backed Vertis, Cube Highways, CDPQ’s Maple, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and GIC-backed IRB Trust, while ASG Eye Hospitals is merging with Sharp Sight, according to separate media reports. Macquarie, Vertis, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

The Travel Medical Company, Contrails AI, TrusTerra bag early-stage funding

General

The Travel Medical Company, Contrails AI, TrusTerra bag early-stage funding

Premium
Grapevine: Novo Nordisk, Dorf Ketal, Carlyle in news

General

Grapevine: Novo Nordisk, Dorf Ketal, Carlyle in news

Premium
Grapevine: Synergy Capital, Saurashtra Fuels, Biotique in news

General

Grapevine: Synergy Capital, Saurashtra Fuels, Biotique in news

Premium
Blackstone-controlled ASK Group's wealth arm taps new geographies but measuredly

General

Blackstone-controlled ASK Group's wealth arm taps new geographies but measuredly

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slows but M&A value jumps on a jumbo transaction

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slows but M&A value jumps on a jumbo transaction

Premium
Reliance Industries remains India's Inc's top donor but FY25 list has two key changes

General

Reliance Industries remains India's Inc's top donor but FY25 list has two key changes

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW