Grapevine: Macquarie, Vertis Infra, ASG Eye Hospitals, others in news

Premium
Macquarie is looking to sell its nine toll roads for Rs 10,000-12,000 crore (around $1 billion to $1.3 billion), drawing interest from KKR-backed Vertis, Cube Highways, CDPQ’s Maple, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and GIC-backed IRB Trust, while ASG Eye Hospitals is merging with Sharp Sight, according to separate media reports. Macquarie, Vertis, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.