Grapevine: Lenskart, Carlyle, Surya Hospitals, Yum! Brands in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

​Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal is buying back stake in the company from investors while private equity firm Carlyle plans to monetise its bet on Piramal Pharma, according to separate media reports. Meanwhile, multiple investors are competing to acquire a stake in Surya Hospitals and Yum! Brands Indian franchisees Devyani International and ......