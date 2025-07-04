Grapevine: Lenskart, Carlyle, Surya Hospitals, Yum! Brands in news

Premium
Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal is buying back stake in the company from investors while private equity firm Carlyle plans to monetise its bet on Piramal Pharma, according to separate media reports. Meanwhile, multiple investors are competing to acquire a stake in Surya Hospitals and Yum! Brands Indian franchisees Devyani International and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.