Grapevine: Kotak Mahindra, Federal Bank, Deutsche India, Zydus, Shaadi. com in news

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank are in talks to acquire Deutsche Bank’s retail and wealth management businesses in India. In fundraising, sports nutrition brand Fast&Up has kicked off plans to raise fresh capital, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences has mandated i-banks for a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and Shaadi.com’s parent People Interactive ......