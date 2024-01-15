Grapevine: KKR plans $10 bn India push; upGrad raising $100 mn to buy Udacity

Premium Credit: Reuters

Private equity giant KKR & Co. plans to invest another $10 billion in India, doubling its investments in the country, a media report said. The PE firm, which entered India in 2006, holds a prominent position in KKR's Asia-Pacific strategy, The Economic Times reported citing co-founder Henry Kravis. Kravis expressed confidence ......