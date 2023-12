Grapevine: KKR-controlled JB Chemicals eyes M&A; Lightrock partner on way out

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Mumbai-based JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which is majority-owned by private equity firm KKR, is looking to acquire the Indian eyecare portfolio of drug major Novartis, a media report said. Novartis is planning to sell the portfolio in a deal estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore, The Times of India ......