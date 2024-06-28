Grapevine: Kitchens@ raises PE funding; Ola to enter grocery delivery business

Cloud kitchen startup Kitchens@, operated and owned by Loyal Hospitality, has raised funds from London-based private equity firm Finnest as part of its Series C funding round, a media report said. Finnest bought a majority stake in cloud kitchens-focused startup Kitchens@ by investing Rs 1,335 crore ($160 million) in the company, The Economic Times reported, ......