Grapevine: Kitchens@ raises PE funding; Ola to enter grocery delivery business
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Kitchens@ raises PE funding; Ola to enter grocery delivery business

Grapevine: Kitchens@ raises PE funding; Ola to enter grocery delivery business

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 28 Jun 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Kitchens@ raises PE funding; Ola to enter grocery delivery business

Cloud kitchen startup Kitchens@, operated and owned by Loyal Hospitality, has raised funds from London-based private equity firm Finnest as part of its Series C funding round, a media report said.    Finnest bought a majority stake in cloud kitchens-focused startup Kitchens@ by investing Rs 1,335 crore ($160 million) in the company, The Economic Times reported, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows after hitting peak levels last week

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows after hitting peak levels last week

Premium
Grapevine: Kitchens@ raises PE funding; Ola to enter grocery delivery business

General

Grapevine: Kitchens@ raises PE funding; Ola to enter grocery delivery business

Premium
Grapevine: Ecom Express, Aris Infra plan IPOs; General Atlantic's Naik stepping down

General

Grapevine: Ecom Express, Aris Infra plan IPOs; General Atlantic's Naik stepping down

Asia M&A fees drop to 11-year low amid slow-cooked deals

General

Asia M&A fees drop to 11-year low amid slow-cooked deals

Premium
Barring Byju's write-off, how Prosus' India portfolio fared in FY24

General

Barring Byju's write-off, how Prosus' India portfolio fared in FY24

Premium
Grapevine: Shunwei may increase ShareChat stake; Ecom Express raising fresh funding

General

Grapevine: Shunwei may increase ShareChat stake; Ecom Express raising fresh funding

Advertisement