Grapevine: Kinara Capital seeks fresh funding; BPEA EQT may take over IT firm

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Bengaluru-based fintech lender Kinara Capital, which counts British International Investment, Nuveen Global Impact Fund and ASN Microkredietfonds as its investors, is seeking to raise funds again, a media report said. Kinara, which focuses on small business entrepreneurs, is looking to raise between $150 million and $200 million in a new ......