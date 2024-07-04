Grapevine: Kedaara, Partners Group, Creador plan exits from India portfolio

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Indian private equity firm Kedaara Capital, Swiss investor Partners Group, and South- and Southeast Asia-focused Creador are working on plans to sell their stakes in two of their India portfolio companies, media reports said. Aavas Financiers Kedaara Capital and Switzerland-based Partners Group are evaluating a complete exit from Jaipur-based mortgage lender Aavas ......