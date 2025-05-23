Grapevine: Jindal Power eyes Apraava project; NephroPlus plans IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Jindal Power eyes Apraava project; NephroPlus plans IPO

Grapevine: Jindal Power eyes Apraava project; NephroPlus plans IPO

By Roshan Abraham

  • 23 May 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Jindal Power eyes Apraava project; NephroPlus plans IPO
Credit: Pixabay

Jindal Power Ltd is leading the race to buy Apraava Energy's 1,350 MW thermal power project Jhajjar Power in Haryana, a media report said.  A transaction could value the power plant around Rs 4,000 crore, The Economic Times reported.   Naveen Jindal-owned Jindal Power has signed an exclusivity agreement with Apraava for ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, AGS Health, Fleetx, ARCIL, CleanMax Enviro Energy in news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, AGS Health, Fleetx, ARCIL, CleanMax Enviro Energy in news

Premium
Grapevine: Shiprocket set to file for IPO; Blackstone joins Statkraft race

General

Grapevine: Shiprocket set to file for IPO; Blackstone joins Statkraft race

Govt plans stricter rules for companies with foreign ownership

General

Govt plans stricter rules for companies with foreign ownership

Premium
Grapevine: Creador, Infinity Fincorp, BlackRock, Bira91, Groww in news

General

Grapevine: Creador, Infinity Fincorp, BlackRock, Bira91, Groww in news

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC funding momentum slows; M&A activity subdued

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC funding momentum slows; M&A activity subdued

Premium
Grapevine: Carlyle, Greenko Group, Orix, BharatPe in news

General

Grapevine: Carlyle, Greenko Group, Orix, BharatPe in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW