Grapevine: Jindal Power eyes Apraava project; NephroPlus plans IPO

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Jindal Power Ltd is leading the race to buy Apraava Energy's 1,350 MW thermal power project Jhajjar Power in Haryana, a media report said. A transaction could value the power plant around Rs 4,000 crore, The Economic Times reported. Naveen Jindal-owned Jindal Power has signed an exclusivity agreement with Apraava for ......