Grapevine: Jaiprakash Associates, Physics Wallah, Air India in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Jaiprakash Associates' former owners have entered the fray again to regain control of the debt-laden infra company, according to a media report. In fundraising, Physics Wallah is nearing an IPO which could launch in weeks, and Air India is looking for financial support from its owners Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines after various ......