Grapevine: ITC eyes Prataap Snacks; GIC, KKR join race for Carlyle’s stake in Airtel's data centre

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

ITC is reportedly considering acquisition of a 47% stake held by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital) in Prataap Snacks, a listed company, a media report said. Talks with Haldiram's failed due to a valuation mismatch. Prataap Snacks, renowned for Yellow Diamond chips and traditional Indian namkeen under the Avadh brand, ......