Grapevine: ITC, Aditya Birla Group, NHAI InvIT, Morarjee Textiles in news

Premium

Diversified company ITC Ltd is leading the race to acquire a paper and pulp manufacturer from Aditya Birla Group while three suitors have emerged for bankrupt Morarjee Textiles Ltd and the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by state-run National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is looking to raise fresh capital, ......