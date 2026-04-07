Healthians founder Deepak Sahni unveils fourth venture Un:Bloc

Deepak Sahni, founder, Healthians

Healthians founder Deepak Sahni has announced his next startup, named Un:Bloc, marking his return to entrepreneurship after stepping back from executive responsibilities at Healthians after a decade with the company in January.

Sahni said that the new venture is “bigger in ambition”, while keeping specific details about its business model and focus areas undisclosed.

With Un:Bloc, Sahni signaled a shift toward addressing larger systemic challenges, though he did not elaborate on the sector or operational strategy.

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Sahni founded Healthians in 2016 as a diagnostics platform. The company, which has raised over $100 million (around Rs 929 crore) to date, offers doorstep testing services across more than 250 cities.

The startup last raised an undisclosed amount from existing investor WestBridge Capital earlier this year. Sahni sold the majority of his shareholding to the private equity firm in this round.

Previously, investment firms such as Beenext, Evolvence Fund and DG Ventures, and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh via YouWeCan have backed the healthtech startup.

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Apart from Healthians, Sahni has also been actively investing in his individual capacity. He had previously co-founded High Beam Global (HBG), which started as a joint business into medical value travel and market research services that were later split into two different identities. He exited the business, which was founded in 2010, in 2013.

Before this, he founded SWT Services, a digital marketing firm focused on healthcare and related sectors, where he built experience working with hospitals, clinics and global clients across markets such as India, the US, and the Middle East.

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