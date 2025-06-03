Grapevine: IndusInd, Tenet Diagnostics, Pepperfry, Plush look to raise capital

Premium An IndusInd Bank branch in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

Several companies, including IndusInd Bank promoter IIHL, Tenet Diagnostics, Pepperfry, and Plush, are looking to raise fresh capital to support expansion and growth initiatives. Induslnd International Holdings IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank and part of the Hinduja Group, is in early discussions with global long-term investors, ......