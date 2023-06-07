Grapevine: GIC seeks warehousing assets; Leapfrog to get big LP cheque

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, which recently struck an exit from an India-based real estate deal after nearly two decades, is now in discussions to buy warehousing assets from a realty market leader from the Asia-Pacific region, a media report said, citing two people in the know. The fund is likely to pick up a 10 million sqft portfolio from ESR Group at an enterprise value of about ......