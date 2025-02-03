Grapevine: Gaja Capital, Bare Anatomy, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Good Glamm in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Gaja Capital, Bare Anatomy, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Good Glamm in news

Grapevine: Gaja Capital, Bare Anatomy, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Good Glamm in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 03 Feb 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Gaja Capital, Bare Anatomy, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Good Glamm in news
Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner, Gaja Capital | Credit: Gaja Capital

Private equity firm Gaja Capital is planning to float an initial public offering while hair care brand Bare Anatomy is seeking funding and Shapoorji Pallonji Group is in talks with a bunch of alternative investors to refinance debt, separate media reports said.  Gaja Capital Gaja Capital is planning to raise Rs 500-600 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slows this week but M&As rebound

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slows this week but M&As rebound

Premium
Grapevine: Reliance's Ambani family, Flipkart, Sahajanand Medical in news

General

Grapevine: Reliance's Ambani family, Flipkart, Sahajanand Medical in news

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, Sattva Group, Byju's in news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, Sattva Group, Byju's in news

Premium
Grapevine: Lenskart, Avendus, Actis, Data Sutram, Hero Future, Arshiya in news

General

Grapevine: Lenskart, Avendus, Actis, Data Sutram, Hero Future, Arshiya in news

Premium
UAE's Shorooq identifies six emerging themes for investment

General

UAE's Shorooq identifies six emerging themes for investment

Premium
Grapevine: Shell, Sekura, Curefoods, UltraTech and Juspay in news

General

Grapevine: Shell, Sekura, Curefoods, UltraTech and Juspay in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW