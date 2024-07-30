Grapevine: Blackstone ups Haldiram's offer; Fortum to sell Indian energy assets

Premium
Blackstone Inc has increased its offer for a 51% stake in fast-food chain Haldiram's to approximately Rs 40,000 crore ($4.78 billion), a media report said. This move values Haldiram's at Rs 70,000-78,000 crore. The offer, made by a consortium that includes Singapore’s GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, hinges on due ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.