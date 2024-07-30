Grapevine: Blackstone ups Haldiram's offer; Fortum to sell Indian energy assets
Grapevine: Blackstone ups Haldiram's offer; Fortum to sell Indian energy assets

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 30 Jul 2024
Credit: Thinkstock

Blackstone Inc has increased its offer for a 51% stake in fast-food chain Haldiram&#39;s to approximately Rs 40,000 crore ($4.78 billion), a media report said. This move values Haldiram&#39;s at Rs 70,000-78,000 crore. The offer, made by a consortium that includes Singapore’s GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, hinges on due ......

