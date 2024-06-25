Grapevine: Everstone to merge two portfolio firms; Carraro Group’s India unit mulls IPO

Everstone Capital is set to merge two of its healthcare portfolio companies, Translumina Therapeutics and Everlife Holdings, in preparation for an IPO, a media report said. The merged entity, combining India's leading cardiac stent maker with a Singapore-based distributor of medical devices and laboratory equipment, is expected to be valued at $1 ......