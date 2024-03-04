Grapevine: EQT, Temasek plan O2 Power exit; Samara, Convergent to form $150 mn food venture

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Global investment giants EQT Capital and Temasek have planned to divest their renewable energy platform, O2 Power, aiming to capitalize on their five-year investment, a media report said. Barclays will lead the formal sale process, targeting global infrastructure funds and energy companies, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the ......