Grapevine: DLF, Piramal Enterprises, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Flipkart in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: DLF, Piramal Enterprises, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Flipkart in news

Grapevine: DLF, Piramal Enterprises, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Flipkart in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 03 Mar 2025
Premium
Grapevine: DLF, Piramal Enterprises, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Flipkart in news
A worker installs power lines inside a DLF residential project in Gurugram. | Credit: Reuters/Amit Dave

Property developer DLF Ltd and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are exploring an initial public offering for their joint venture, DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a media report said.  Citing people familiar with the matter, The Hindu Businessline reported that the two partners have been evaluating monetization options for years, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Warburg, Kedaara, EY, Khaitan, Mankind Pharma among winners of VCCircle Awards 2025

General

Warburg, Kedaara, EY, Khaitan, Mankind Pharma among winners of VCCircle Awards 2025

Premium
Deals Digest: PE bets in healthcare, cross-border M&As top the charts

General

Deals Digest: PE bets in healthcare, cross-border M&As top the charts

Premium
Grapevine: EQT, Manipal Hospitals, Sahyadri Hospitals, PhonePe, Nuvama in news

General

Grapevine: EQT, Manipal Hospitals, Sahyadri Hospitals, PhonePe, Nuvama in news

Premium
Grapevine: KKR, Partners Group, Darwinbox, Axis Finance, ePlane, Composio in news

General

Grapevine: KKR, Partners Group, Darwinbox, Axis Finance, ePlane, Composio in news

Premium
Grapevine: Bain, Manappuram Finance, Hornbill, Dhan, Sedemac in news

General

Grapevine: Bain, Manappuram Finance, Hornbill, Dhan, Sedemac in news

Premium
Deals Digest: M&As gain steam but PE/VC investment drops again

General

Deals Digest: M&As gain steam but PE/VC investment drops again

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW