Grapevine: Creador, Infinity Fincorp, BlackRock, Bira91, Groww in news

Premium
Malaysia-headquartered private equity firm Creador is in talks to invest in an Indian non-banking finance company that is currently backed by PE firm True North, a media report said. Creador, which invests in India and Southeast Asia, is looking to invest in Infinity Fincorp, DealStreetAsia reported. The development comes after Beams Fintech ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.