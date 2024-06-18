Grapevine: Coca-Cola may cut stake in bottling arm; PE firms eye Indus Towers
Grapevine: Coca-Cola may cut stake in bottling arm; PE firms eye Indus Towers

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 18 Jun 2024
Credit: Reuters

Coca-Cola India is in talks with the promoters of four prominent Indian business houses, including the Bhartia family of Jubilant Group and the Burmans of Dabur, to sell a significant minority stake in its bottling unit, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), a media report said. The Parekh family of Pidilite Industries and ......

Advertisement