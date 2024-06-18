Grapevine: Coca-Cola may cut stake in bottling arm; PE firms eye Indus Towers

Premium
Coca-Cola India is in talks with the promoters of four prominent Indian business houses, including the Bhartia family of Jubilant Group and the Burmans of Dabur, to sell a significant minority stake in its bottling unit, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), a media report said. The Parekh family of Pidilite Industries and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.