Grapevine: Coca-Cola hires bankers for bottling unit's IPO; Gentari India gets more suitors
Grapevine: Coca-Cola hires bankers for bottling unit's IPO; Gentari India gets more suitors

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 15 Jan 2026
Credit: Pixabay

Coca-Cola is preparing a $1 billion (Rs 9,000 crore) IPO for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) this summer, valuing the bottling arm at about $10 billion, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. Media reports last year had said that the beverage giant was considering HCCB's IPO at this ......

