Grapevine: ChrysCapital, WestBridge, Altimetrik, Emmvee in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firms ChrysCapital and WestBridge Capital are in talks to stitch new deals while TPG-owned Altimetrik is set to close an acquisition and solar photovoltaic module maker Emmvee is preparing for an initial public offering, according to separate media reports. ChrysCapital-Dhan Dhan, an online stock trading and investment platform, is raising ......