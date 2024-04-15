Grapevine: ChrysCapital mulls GeBBS Healthcare sale; Carlyle taps 2 banks for Hexaware IPO

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

ChrysCapital, India's largest domestic private equity firm, is planning to sell GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, a Los Angeles-based healthcare BPO company, six years after acquiring it, a media report said. ChrysCapital initially acquired an 80% stake in GeBBS in 2018 for $140 million, when its valuation stood at $175 million. The potential ......