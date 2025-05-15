Grapevine: Carlyle, Greenko Group, Orix, BharatPe in news

Premium Carlyle signage displays at its office in Manhattan, New York City | Credit: Reuters/Jeenah Moon

Private equity firm Carlyle is seeking a $1.2 billion syndicated loan to refinance debt taken to acquire Indian IT company Hexaware Technologies Ltd in 2021, a media report said. A group of eight banks, including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC, is underwriting the five-year loan, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the ......