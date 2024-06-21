Grapevine: Carlyle-backed Varmora eyes funding; Axis Cap appoints new ECM head

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Sanitaryware maker Varmora Granito, backed by Carlyle Group, is seeking to raise $100-150 million (Rs 836-1,254crore) in a pre-IPO round, valuing the company at nearly $600 million, a media report said. The fundraising will include both primary and secondary investments from private equity investors, with significant interest from funds such as GIC and ......