Grapevine: Byju’s likely in a soup over rights issue; Dailyhunt in M&A news

Premium Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju's

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s, faces potential hurdles in its $200 million rights issue, a media report said. Prosus NV, Peak XV Partners, General Atlantic and Sofina SA, holding a collective 25% stake in the edtech startup, had filed a petition with the National Company Law ......