Grapevine: Brookfield, EQT eyeing Gland Pharma; JSW Cement, Captain Fresh in IPO news

Premium Gland Pharma's surging stock price may give the acquirers a pause, according to industry insiders.

Private equity firms Brookfield and EQT are in talks to acquire Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma from China's Fosun Group, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. This could be one of the year's largest buyouts of a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and injectables sector, but Gland Pharma's ......