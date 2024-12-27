Grapevine: Blackstone, Horizon Industrial, Goldman Sachs,  PeopleStrong in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Blackstone, Horizon Industrial, Goldman Sachs,  PeopleStrong in news

Grapevine: Blackstone, Horizon Industrial, Goldman Sachs,  PeopleStrong in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 27 Dec 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, Horizon Industrial, Goldman Sachs,  PeopleStrong in news
Credit: ThinkStock

Blackstone is preparing to float an initial public offering or infrastructure investment trust for Horizon Industrial Parks, while Goldman Sachs&#39; private equity arm is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in PeopleStrong, according to various media reports.   Horizon Industrial Parks  Blackstone is preparing to float an initial public offering ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Flashback 2024: Check out this year's most-read VCCircle stories

General

Flashback 2024: Check out this year's most-read VCCircle stories

Premium
Grapevine: Haier, Weaver Services and Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news

General

Grapevine: Haier, Weaver Services and Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news

Premium
Grapevine: Tata Capital, Hisense, Epack Durable, Coforge in news

General

Grapevine: Tata Capital, Hisense, Epack Durable, Coforge in news

Pro
Flashback 2024: Check out the top PE, VC deals of the year

General

Flashback 2024: Check out the top PE, VC deals of the year

Pro
Flashback 2024: Check out the top M&As of the year

General

Flashback 2024: Check out the top M&As of the year

Premium
Grapevine: Accel India, Aakash Chaudhry, and Nithin Kamath in news

General

Grapevine: Accel India, Aakash Chaudhry, and Nithin Kamath in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW