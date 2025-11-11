Grapevine: Blackstone, Adani Enterprises, Manipal Hospitals, General Atlantic in news

Blackstone is nearing a buyout of the owner of a Bengaluru-based five star property, while General Atlantic is closing in on Balaji Wafers for a small stake. In other mergers-and-acquisitions developments, a Pune-based luxury hotel has garnered interest from several possible suitors. In public-markets' news, Manipal Hospitals is getting ready for stock market ......