Grapevine: Balaji Wafers, TPG, Temasek, Pristyn Care, Vama in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Balaji Wafers’ planned stake sale has stalled over a steep asking valuation while Pristyn Care has seen several senior executives leave and Vama is set to secure pre-Series A funding, per separate media reports. Balaji Wafers Balaji Wafers' minority stake sale has stalled as private equity firm TPG and Singapore state investment ......