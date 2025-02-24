Grapevine: Bain, Manappuram Finance, Hornbill, Dhan, Sedemac in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Bain, Manappuram Finance, Hornbill, Dhan, Sedemac in news

Grapevine: Bain, Manappuram Finance, Hornbill, Dhan, Sedemac in news

By Roshan Abraham

  • 24 Feb 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Bain, Manappuram Finance, Hornbill, Dhan, Sedemac in news
Credit: 123RF.com

Boston-based private equity firm Bain Capital is reportedly in final stages of discussions to buy a controlling stake in Manappuram Finance Ltd while hedge fund Hornbill Capital has entered the fray to invest in stock trading platform Dhan, separate media reports said. Meanwhile, Sedemac Mechatronics is getting ready for a public ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: M&As gain steam but PE/VC investment drops again

General

Deals Digest: M&As gain steam but PE/VC investment drops again

Premium
Grapevine: ICICI Bank, Prudential Plc, AkzoNobel, Pidilite Industries, and JSW Paints in news

General

Grapevine: ICICI Bank, Prudential Plc, AkzoNobel, Pidilite Industries, and JSW Paints in news

US SEC seeks India's help in Adani fraud probe

General

US SEC seeks India's help in Adani fraud probe

Premium
Grapevine: FlyDubai, Titan, ASG Eye, Adhunik Power, Lightstorm, Licious in news

General

Grapevine: FlyDubai, Titan, ASG Eye, Adhunik Power, Lightstorm, Licious in news

Premium
Grapevine: ICICI Prudential, Yashoda Hospitals in IPO news; IIHL taps lenders

General

Grapevine: ICICI Prudential, Yashoda Hospitals in IPO news; IIHL taps lenders

Premium
Deals Digest: M&As dominate but PE/VC funding value slips

General

Deals Digest: M&As dominate but PE/VC funding value slips

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW