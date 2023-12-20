Grapevine: Bain, KKR, CPPIB eye new deals; Advent moves ahead with twin exits

Premium Bain Capital's logo at a news conference in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bain Capital Private equity player Bain Capital, which recently raked in $448 million after offloading 1.1% stake in private lender Axis Bank, is engaged in discussions with Macquarie Capital to acquire a majority stake in a green power to commercial and industrial units provider, a media report said, citing people familiar ......