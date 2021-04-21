Grapevine: Unacademy to raise funding; Mobile Premier League may turn unicorn

Edtech unicorn Unacademy is looking to raise a fresh round of funding that will raise its valuation by almost half, an Entrackr report said citing two sources familiar with the matter.

“Existing investor SoftBank and new investor D1 Capital Partners may co-lead the round to invest $100 million at a valuation of $3 billion,” said one of the sources.

“The contours of the deal have been finalised and both lead investors have already given a term sheet. The deal may be announced soon,” said the second source.

Unacademy had previously raised an undisclosed amount in funding led by Tiger Global and Dragoneer at a valuation of $2 billion in November 2020.

Mobile Premier League

Mobile Premier League is in talks with existing and new investors to raise up to $150 million in a move that will turn the online gaming platform into a unicorn, three people aware of the development told Entrackr.

“The talks are on for the past few weeks with several existing investors including Composite Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures and SIG. New investors including DST Global and others are also in discussions,” said one of the persons.

“The new round will value Mobile Premier League at $2 billion,” said the second source adding that the round could go over $150 million as well and is likely to have a secondary component.

"The new round will value Mobile Premier League at $2 billion," said the second source adding that the round could go over $150 million as well and is likely to have a secondary component.

Mobile Premier League had previously raised $95 million in February 2021 at a valuation of $945 million.