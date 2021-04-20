Grapevine: Tiger Global to invest in GoMechanic; SoftBank to lead Whatfix funding

US-based Tiger Global Management is planning to invest up to $100 million (Rs 747 crore) in vehicle service and repair startup GoMechanic, two people told Mint.

The investment may value the company at up to $500 million (Rs 3,735 crore), they said.

Last June, the startup raised an undisclosed sum from Pawan Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero MotoCorp. The company raised Rs 105 crore in December 2019, the round led by existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Sequoia Capital.

Gurugram-based GoMechanic was founded by Kushal Karwa, Amit Bhasin, Rishabh Karwa and Nitin Rana.

Whatfix

Whatfix, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup, might raise up to $90 million (Rs 672 crore) in its Series D round led by SoftBank Vision Fund II at a valuation of up to $550 million (Rs 4,110 crore), two people told Mint.

Existing investors including Sequoia Capital are expected to participate in the round, the people added.

Bengaluru-based Whatfix raised $32 million in its Series C round led by Sequoia in February last year at a post-money valuation of $150 million.