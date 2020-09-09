Grapevine: Mexican firm eyes majority stake in Everstone’s packaged foods platform

Mexico’s largest food and bakery company, Grupo Bimbo, is in preliminary talks to acquire a majority stake in Everfoods, a packaged foods platform owned by private equity firm Everstone Capital, two people aware of the development told The Economic Times.

Everfoods consists of Modern Bread, which Everstone had acquired from Hindustan Unilever in 2015 along with the bread and bakery business, and other brands such as Cookie Man.

At present, Grupo Bimbo, which has a presence in 33 countries, sells bakery brand Harvest Gold in India, which it acquired in 2017 as part of its entry into the country.