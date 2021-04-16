Grapevine: Manipal Health resumes talks for AMRI; Multiples may lead Licious round

Hospital chain operator Manipal Health Enterprises has resumed talks to buy Kolkata-based AMRI (Advanced Medical Research Institute) Hospitals for Rs 1,500 crore ($200 million), people told The Economic Times.

Both sides have signed a time-bound exclusivity agreement for bilateral negotiations, the people said.

Manipal is also in talks for Bengaluru-based Vikram Hospital, owned by Renuka Ramnath-led private equity firm Multiples, the report added.

Manipal, Global Hospitals, and Devi Shetty-owned Narayana Health had earlier evaluated the Emami Group-owned AMRI chain in 2018, but the acquisition did not materialise. At that time, AMRI was valued at around Rs 1,000 crore.

Licious

Multiples may lead an investment round of up to $200 million (Rs 1,500 crore) in meat and seafood delivery platform Licious, people told The Economic Times.

PremjiInvest and Goldman Sachs may also participate in the round, the people said.

The investment may provide a post-money valuation up to $800 million (Rs 5,980 crore) to the company, they added.

The round may include both primary and secondary components and the proceeds may be used to widen the range of offerings, one of the sources said.

It was previously reported in January that TPG, General Atlantic, PremjiInvest and Multiples were separately in talks to invest in Licious.

ZestMoney

Buy-now-pay-later firm ZestMoney is in talks to raise up to $100 million (Rs 747 crore) from existing and new investors, three people told Entrackr.

Existing investors Prosus and Ribbit will double down on ZestMoney, one of the sources said.

According to the sources, the deal is likely to go through in the coming month.

ZestMoney last raised $15 million in its Series B round in December 2019.