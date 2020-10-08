Grapevine: KKR, Tiger, GGV Capital may invest in Vedantu

Edtech startup Vedantu is in talks with KKR along with existing investors Tiger Global Management and GGV Capital to raise a round of funding worth $100 million (Rs 733 crore), two people familiar with the matter told Entrackr.

The talks are at an early stage and no term sheet has been signed yet.

“Vedantu could be valued at up to $900 million (about Rs 6,600 crore),” said one of the persons.

Vedantu closed a $100 million round in July that was led by Coatue Management at a valuation of $600 million.