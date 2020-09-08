Grapevine: Global trading firm to lead Series B funding for Mobile Premier League

Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) is in advanced talks with Susquehanna International Group (SIG), a global trading firm based near Philadelphia, to lead its Series B funding round worth up to $60 million (about Rs 440 crore), three people aware of the details told Entrackr.

“SIG would lead the round while existing investors including Sequoia India, Times Internet and GoVentures would also participate.” said one of the persons.

“MPL (run by Galactus Funware Technology Pvt. Ltd and a close competitor of unicorn Dream11) will be valued in the range of $350-380 million (Rs 2,796 crore) by SIG,” said another person.

In April last year, MPL raised $35.5 million in its Series A round led by venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.