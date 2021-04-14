Grapevine: Alfanar to sell majority stake in wind portfolio; Flipkart eyes Cleartrip

Riyadh-based Alfanar Group is planning to sell a controlling stake in its 600 megawatt (MW) wind power assets portfolio in India for around $300 million (Rs 2,256 crore), two people told Mint.

It was previously reported that the group had appointed JM Financial to find a buyer.

The Riyadh-based group's wind portfolio comprises two projects of 300 MW each won in 2018 through auctions by state-run Solar Energy Corp of India.

Flipkart may buy Cleartrip

Online retailer Flipkart may acquire one of India’s oldest travel booking portals Cleartrip, in what appears to be a distress sale, two people told The Economic Times.

The 15-year-old Cleartrip witnessed a Covid-caused shake-up.

Its investors include Concur Technologies, a provider of integrated travel and expense management solutions, DAG Ventures, and Gund Investment.