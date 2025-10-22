Govt proposes strict IT rules for labelling deepfakes to combat AI misuse
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Govt proposes strict IT rules for labelling deepfakes to combat AI misuse

Govt proposes strict IT rules for labelling deepfakes to combat AI misuse

By Reuters

  • 22 Oct 2025
  • Listen to Story
Govt proposes strict IT rules for labelling deepfakes to combat AI misuse
Credit: Reuters

India's government on Wednesday proposed new legal obligations for artificial intelligence and social media firms to tackle a growing proliferation of deepfakes online, by mandating them to label such content as AI-generated.

The potential for misuse of generative AI tools "to cause user harm, spread misinformation, manipulate elections, or impersonate individuals has grown significantly," India's IT ministry said in a press release, explaining the rationale behind the move.

The proposed rules mandate social media companies to require their users to declare if they are uploading deepfake content.

Advertisement

With nearly 1 billion internet users, the stakes are high in a sprawling country of many ethnic and religious communities where fake news risks stirring up deadly strife and AI deepfake videos have alarmed officials during elections.

deepfakeartificial intelligenceAI-generated contentsocial media

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Federal Bank, Blackstone, Olyv, Stable Money, Jindal Steel, Thyssenkrupp in news

General

Grapevine: Federal Bank, Blackstone, Olyv, Stable Money, Jindal Steel, Thyssenkrupp in news

Ola Electric founder, senior executive named in police report over employee suicide

General

Ola Electric founder, senior executive named in police report over employee suicide

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC deal activity cools, M&A volumes rise

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC deal activity cools, M&A volumes rise

Premium
Grapevine: Vedanta Group, Curefoods, Baker's Dozen, others in funding talks

General

Grapevine: Vedanta Group, Curefoods, Baker's Dozen, others in funding talks

Premium
Grapevine: Torrent Pharma, Dr. Agarwal's in news for M&A plans

General

Grapevine: Torrent Pharma, Dr. Agarwal's in news for M&A plans

Premium
Grapevine: Bira 91, GIP, Cloudnine Hospitals, Volkswagen in news

General

Grapevine: Bira 91, GIP, Cloudnine Hospitals, Volkswagen in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW