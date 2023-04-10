Govt issues draft for Sagarmala Innovation and startup policy

The Centre on Monday issued draft on ‘Sagarmala Innovation and Start-up Policy’ with an aim to nurture startups and other entities to co-create the future of India’s growing maritime sector.

According to ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, the draft ‘Sagarmala Innovation and start-up policy’ pitches for digital portal-based selection of startups to ensure a transparent process.

The draft policy called for creation of launch pads at ports for carrying out trials, facilitating pilot projects, establishing working space and adopting products and solutions, the statement said.

It also noted that there is a need to provide legal and accountancy back up to startups for IP-patent filing, company registration, annual filings and closures.

“There is also a need to collaborate with national and international stakeholders for mentorship, knowledge sharing and facilitate access to global subject matter experts, serial entrepreneurs, business leaders, and investors with the potential to get their entry and scaling in the India," it added.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, ‘’The startup India policy is the brainchild of PM (Narendra) Modi and this is the right step taken by MoPSW to create a strong ecosystem for fostering startups and innovation in the nation.“

This will surely promote innovation and entrepreneurship. Through this policy, MoPSW wants to enable startups to grow and prosper through innovations.

The draft policy has identified several key areas for the startups to flourish, including decarbonisation, optimising processes through data, maritime education, multi-modal transportation, manufacturing, alternate/advance materials, maritime cybersecurity, smart communication and marine electronics.

