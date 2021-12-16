Good Glamm Group appoints Sukhleen Aneja as the CEO

The Good Glamm Group, which recently became the second direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand to enter the coveted unicorn club (startup with a valuation of $1 billion and above), has appointed Sukhleen Aneja as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her new role, Aneja will be responsible for ensuring strategic, financial and operational leadership for the brands. She will work closely with the chief experience officers and the founders of the new acquisitions, with the group founder - Darpan Sanghvi and co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, the company said in a statement.

Prior to this, Aneja has worked at L’Oréal as a general manager for two years. Earlier, she has also worked at Unilever for eight years, playing different roles before quitting the company to join Reckitt as the area innovation manager. Within two years she was promoted to category marketing manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2017 by Sanghvi and Priyanka Gill, MyGlamm is operated by Sanghvi Beauty and Technologies. The company claims to be India’s fastest-growing D2C beauty brand, with a range of over 800 cruelty-free and vegan products across categories such as makeup, skincare, and personal care.

MyGlamm, unveiled The Good Glamm Group in September, under which it has consolidated its various businesses in a bid to strengthen its position as a ‘digital house of brands’ powered by a content-to-commerce strategy.

Earlier this month, Good Glamm Group acquired MissMalini Entertainment.

In October, Good Glamm Group acquired digital media and lifestyle content platform Kalaari Capital-backed ScoopWhoop Media Pvt Ltd and baby-care products startup The Moms Co.

Besides these acquired assets, the company also owns POPxo (cosmetics brand for tweens) and Baby Chakra (baby products brand).