Golf analytics platform Upgame, women hygiene brand Sanfe raise funds

Upgame, a data intelligence and coaching platform for golfers, said it has raised an undisclosed amount from Liverpool midfielder James Milner and his former teammate Adam Lallana through their firm White Rose Sports Management.

The round also saw Danny Conway, Andreesen Horowitz, Pawan Munjal of Hero MotoCorp, and RN Sports Management.

“This funding will be used to develop the product further by adding more sports and related metrics and help us market the app to a wider audience. We are looking forward to applying our learnings from golf to other sports and be at the forefront of knowledge and performance enhancement in the burgeoning sports technology industry,” Sameer Sawhney, founder and CEO of Upgame, said.

The company said its app has registered a 30x growth in its monthly revenues since January this year and has successfully retained over 85% of users as it expands across geographies.

The sports performance app currently specialises in golf and helps players analyse their game and get a deeper understanding of their strengths and weaknesses.

Sanfe

Sanfe, a women hygiene and intimate skincare brand, said it has raised $1 million in Series A funding from LetsVenture, Ajay Garg, Tarun Sharma, Arjun Vaidya and Dhimant Parekh.

The company plans to use the capital for marketing and is working on associations and collaborations to increase brand presence and recall among the target audience.

Sanfe said its online business has grown 55% in the current quarter and the brand has achieved over 210% growth annually.

To date, it has raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding from Shankar Naryanan, Rohit Chanana, Titan Capital, and others.

“This year, we are going to scale up the business and build up a strong portfolio of products with new categories. Thus, it will create a better world for women,” Harry Sehrawat, co-founder of Sanfe, said.