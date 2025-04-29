Goldman Sachs appoints Sushil Bathija, Vikram Chavali to Asia ex-Japan M&A leadership

The Goldman Sachs logo on the trading floor at the NYSE. | Credit: Reuters

Goldman Sachs has appointed Sushil Bathija as Asia ex-Japan head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and Vikram Chavali as Asia ex-Japan head of sponsors M&A, according to an internal memo on Monday seen by Reuters.

Bathija and Chavali will continue to work closely with regional and global leadership in driving the success of Goldman Sachs' M&A franchise, according to the memo, which was confirmed by a spokesperson of the bank.

Bathija and Chavali will report to Goldman Sachs' Asia Pacific co-heads of M&A Raghav Maliah, Yoshihiko Yano and Ed Wittig, who were appointed to their roles last year to expand and deepen its deals coverage in the region.

Advertisement

Bathija is currently head of Goldman Sachs' Asia ex-Japan consumer retail group and chief operating officer of the M&A team in Asia ex-Japan, according to the memo.

He also serves on the Asia ex-Japan investment banking operating committee and the Asia Pacific conduct committee.

Chavali is currently chief operating officer of the technology, media and telecommunications group in Asia ex-Japan and also serves on the Asia Pacific commitments committee, according to the memo.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments