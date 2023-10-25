Goldman names Kamo as global head of dealmaking for PE firms

The Goldman Sachs logo on the trading floor at the NYSE. | Credit: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed David Kamo as its global head of financial sponsor mergers and acquisitions within its investment bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The role will see Kamo lead efforts at Goldman to work with clients such as private equity firms and alternative asset managers, as they seek to buy and sell companies across their various portfolios, according to the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a Goldman spokesperson.

As well as assuming his new global role with financial sponsors, Kamo will continue heading cross markets M&A for Goldman, the memo added. The cross markets group is the bank's unit which focuses on advising middle-market businesses.

Kamo joined Goldman in 2016 and became a partner at the Wall Street giant in 2020. Prior to Goldman, he spent ten years at Lehman Brothers and Barclays, per his LinkedIn profile.

