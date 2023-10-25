facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Goldman names Kamo as global head of dealmaking for PE firms

Goldman names Kamo as global head of dealmaking for PE firms

By Reuters

  • 25 Oct 2023
Goldman names Kamo as global head of dealmaking for PE firms
The Goldman Sachs logo on the trading floor at the NYSE. | Credit: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed David Kamo as its global head of financial sponsor mergers and acquisitions within its investment bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The role will see Kamo lead efforts at Goldman to work with clients such as private equity firms and alternative asset managers, as they seek to buy and sell companies across their various portfolios, according to the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a Goldman spokesperson.

As well as assuming his new global role with financial sponsors, Kamo will continue heading cross markets M&A for Goldman, the memo added. The cross markets group is the bank's unit which focuses on advising middle-market businesses.

Advertisement

Kamo joined Goldman in 2016 and became a partner at the Wall Street giant in 2020. Prior to Goldman, he spent ten years at Lehman Brothers and Barclays, per his LinkedIn profile.

Goldman Sachs Group IncDavid KamoLehman Brothers

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Indifi, ApnaKlub backer Flourish Ventures gets $350 mn more for fintech bets

Finance

Indifi, ApnaKlub backer Flourish Ventures gets $350 mn more for fintech bets

WestBridge-backed Adda247 doubles revenue in FY23, eyes IPO in 2-3 yrs

Finance

WestBridge-backed Adda247 doubles revenue in FY23, eyes IPO in 2-3 yrs

Temasek-backed OneCard spent around Rs 2 to earn one rupee from operations in FY23

Finance

Temasek-backed OneCard spent around Rs 2 to earn one rupee from operations in FY23

Premium
Gulf Capital ups fourth fund size, eyes region's largest growth buyout vehicle

Finance

Gulf Capital ups fourth fund size, eyes region's largest growth buyout vehicle

Global hedge funds gear up to enter the Indian market

Finance

Global hedge funds gear up to enter the Indian market

Blackstone exec and Wall Street strategist Byron Wien dies at 90

Finance

Blackstone exec and Wall Street strategist Byron Wien dies at 90

Advertisement